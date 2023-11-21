iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,561 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $649,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.32. 3,911,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,406,441. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

