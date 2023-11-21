iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $137.52. 417,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.