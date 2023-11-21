iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 277,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,193. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.