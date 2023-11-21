iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

