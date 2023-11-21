Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.70-8.20 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

