Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $136.98, but opened at $132.00. Jacobs Solutions shares last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 429,315 shares.

The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

