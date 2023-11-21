Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. 96,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,901. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $115.97 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.79.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

