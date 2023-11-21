Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.55 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $554.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,425.70 or 0.99813754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011418 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00324421 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $194.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

