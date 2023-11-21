John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

