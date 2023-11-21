Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VAW opened at $176.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

