JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $144.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

