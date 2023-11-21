JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.31.

WSM stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

