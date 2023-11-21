JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.42% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,291,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 382,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

