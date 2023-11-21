JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 13.04% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,830,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

