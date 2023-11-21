JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,854 ($123.28).
View Our Latest Research Report on LSEG
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($99.46), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,488,613,579.38). Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.