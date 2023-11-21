JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,854 ($123.28).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,646 ($108.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7,145.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($88.23) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($110.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,305.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,330.82.

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($99.46), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,488,613,579.38). Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.