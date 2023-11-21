Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) is Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Kanzhun comprises 17.7% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Kanzhun worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,025,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Stock Down 1.3 %

BZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 777,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.