King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 102,883 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $29,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,798 shares of company stock worth $3,034,219. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 1.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.