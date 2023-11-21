King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 772,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $273.04 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

