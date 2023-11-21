King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $35 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Comerica Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

