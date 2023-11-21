King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $8.54 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

