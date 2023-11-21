King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 458,726 shares during the period. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,693,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

