King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 25,200 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Gentex worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

