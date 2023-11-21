King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 651 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,145,000 after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.