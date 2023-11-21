King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,740,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,792 shares of company stock worth $137,393,021 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

