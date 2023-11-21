Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.73 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

Kohl’s stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 61.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

