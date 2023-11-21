KonPay (KON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,393.92

KonPay (KON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. KonPay has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $71,393.92 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KonPay has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

