Korea Investment CORP Buys 2,950 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $371,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.96 and a 200 day moving average of $391.86. The stock has a market cap of $383.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

