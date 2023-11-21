Korea Investment CORP Has $107.38 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $107,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 547,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

