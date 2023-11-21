Korea Investment CORP Has $120.84 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $120,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.61. The company had a trading volume of 298,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,749. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $223.91 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

