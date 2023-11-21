Korea Investment CORP Has $171.75 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 74,334 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $171,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 249,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 167,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,884.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 100,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.