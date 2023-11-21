Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,376 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $134,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 1,597,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.