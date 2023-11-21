Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,992 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $104,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 810,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 308,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,053.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,539,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755,208 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 4,499,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,718,899. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

