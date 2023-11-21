Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111,063 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $205,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,146. The firm has a market cap of $319.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.