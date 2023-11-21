Korea Investment CORP Sells 107,227 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,227 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $116,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

HON traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $191.11. The stock had a trading volume of 448,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average of $192.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

