Korea Investment CORP Sells 15,209 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $124,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.83. The stock had a trading volume of 464,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

