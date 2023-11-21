Korea Investment CORP Sells 56,746 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,746 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Home Depot worth $251,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $222,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $4,888,003. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.35. 1,339,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,386. The firm has a market cap of $305.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

