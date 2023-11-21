Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
