Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

