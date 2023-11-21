KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KT. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.