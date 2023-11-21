Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

Legend Biotech stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 385,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,299. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.