Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Purchases $502,056.49 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at $502,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bahram Akradi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Bahram Akradi purchased 41,761 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Bahram Akradi purchased 48,239 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $611,188.13.

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 233,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,048. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Life Time Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.