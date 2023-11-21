LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down to $46.86

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.86, but opened at $45.19. LivaNova shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 244,773 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.20 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

