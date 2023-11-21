Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Acquires 100,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 4.5% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,977. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

