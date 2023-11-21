Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Boosted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.38% of Lowe’s Companies worth $505,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

