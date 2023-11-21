LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Sean Dollinger Purchases 753,064 Shares

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 753,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $60,245.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,781,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Dollinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LQR House alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Sean Dollinger bought 86,400 shares of LQR House stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00.

LQR House Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 138,596,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,661. LQR House Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LQR House Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LQR

LQR House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.