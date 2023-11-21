Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Holdings Cut by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,241 shares during the period. Lufax comprises about 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 19,139,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,010,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

