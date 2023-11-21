Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $40,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $428.58 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $437.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.69.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

