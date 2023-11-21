Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.
Luther Burbank Trading Down 0.4 %
LBC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.27.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.43%.
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
