Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 0.4 %

LBC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.27.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 284.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

