Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foresite Capital Management IV LLC

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for approximately 15.2% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned about 3.86% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 392,624 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 96,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $478.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -1.15. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

