Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. 2,799,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $416.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.90.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.