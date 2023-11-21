Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $30.24 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1,040.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,880,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,070,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 282,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

SO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. 899,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.